Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.