Alexandria Capital LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

