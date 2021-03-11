Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Up 9%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.62. 434,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,338,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $468.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,757,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $724,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.