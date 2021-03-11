Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $552.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

