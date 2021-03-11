Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,573 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,611. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

AKAM traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.65. 15,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,232. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

