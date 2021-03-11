Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells $985,300.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.36. 1,553,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.86. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

