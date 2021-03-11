Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIXA. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.50 ($20.59).

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €17.52 ($20.61) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 56.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.81 and a 200 day moving average of €12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.33. Aixtron has a one year low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a one year high of €20.35 ($23.94).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

