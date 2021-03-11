Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.98

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.98 and last traded at C$29.80, with a volume of 1719514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.69.

AC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cormark lifted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.74.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette acquired 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,724.42.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

