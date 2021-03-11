AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AIBRF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of AIB Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of AIB Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.33 on Monday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

