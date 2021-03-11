Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 8.4% Following Insider Selling

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s share price was down 8.4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $72.95 and last traded at $74.31. Approximately 3,751,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,875,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.

Specifically, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.46.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.