Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Up 6.8%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.47. 1,251,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,820,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Affimed by 500.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 5.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 397,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 8.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

