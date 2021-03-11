AerCap (NYSE:AER) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.33

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.33 and last traded at $56.68, with a volume of 1348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.38 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

