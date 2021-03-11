Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADYEY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.00. 337,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,082. Adyen has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

