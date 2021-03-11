Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.79

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.79 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 12,909 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £129.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.94.

About Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

