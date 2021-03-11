Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Gap Up to $222.50

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.91), but opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.13). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.97), with a volume of 206,850 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 232.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £490.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

