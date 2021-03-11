Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $531.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock.

Adobe stock opened at $437.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.39 and a 200-day moving average of $480.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

