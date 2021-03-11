Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. Admiral Group has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.89.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

