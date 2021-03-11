adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Shares of adidas stock traded up $9.75 on Thursday, reaching $173.16. 108,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,293. adidas has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised adidas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

