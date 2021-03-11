adidas (ETR:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been assigned a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €291.25 ($342.65).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS opened at €290.30 ($341.53) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of €282.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €278.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. adidas has a 52-week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 52-week high of €306.70 ($360.82).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.