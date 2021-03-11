adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas (ETR:ADS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €287.27 ($337.97).

ADS stock opened at €290.30 ($341.53) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1-year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1-year high of €306.70 ($360.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €282.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €278.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion and a PE ratio of 126.66.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

