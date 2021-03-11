Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 200.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

