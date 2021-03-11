Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Director Stevenson E. Ward III Sells 2,000 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $73,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. Acme United Co. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $130.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acme United by 7.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Acme United by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Acme United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Acme United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

