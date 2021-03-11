Accredited Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.