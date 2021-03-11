Accredited Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after buying an additional 426,939 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,490,000 after buying an additional 69,871 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,611,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,281,000 after purchasing an additional 116,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.59. 191,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.