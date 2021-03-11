Accredited Investors Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. South State CORP. acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,250,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

