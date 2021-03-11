Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 9.3% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $55,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 104,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

