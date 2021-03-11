Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 1.3% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,691,000 after buying an additional 341,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,619,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after buying an additional 94,075 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

GIS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.05. 85,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

