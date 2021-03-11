Accredited Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after buying an additional 146,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $9.95 on Tuesday, reaching $309.89. 3,220,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,079,082. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

