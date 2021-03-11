Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Trading Up 6%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 369,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 731,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of $532.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

