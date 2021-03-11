Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 98.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,868 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $520.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.