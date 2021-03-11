Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC opened at $57.32 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.