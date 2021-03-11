ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $50.73. 1,410,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 333,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Separately, CL King upped their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,631.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

