ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $50.73. 1,410,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 333,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.
Separately, CL King upped their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.
The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,631.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ABM Industries Company Profile (NYSE:ABM)
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
