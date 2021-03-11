Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AGD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,372. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

