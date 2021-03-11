Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abcam plc (ABC.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,378.33 ($18.01).

ABC stock traded up GBX 43 ($0.56) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,529 ($19.98). The stock had a trading volume of 183,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,488. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,652.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,452.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60. The firm has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.00. Abcam plc has a twelve month low of GBX 943 ($12.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

