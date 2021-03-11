Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

