AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.75

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.75 and last traded at $55.75, with a volume of 10314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

