AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce $413.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $412.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $414.22 million. AAR posted sales of $553.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their target price on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 197,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,425. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918 in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $19,243,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 212,885 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $7,228,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in AAR by 362.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

