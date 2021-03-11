AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. AAON has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,441 shares of company stock worth $1,986,456 in the last three months. 22.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

