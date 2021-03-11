AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.2% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $212,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day moving average is $152.69. The company has a market capitalization of $413.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

