A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading Up 5.8%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.69. 909,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,099,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $781.65 million, a P/E ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,386 shares of company stock valued at $61,211. 23.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in A10 Networks by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38,746 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

