953 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 151,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,445,000 after acquiring an additional 57,755 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $249.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.79. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

