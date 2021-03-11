$9.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post $9.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.37 billion. Tesla posted sales of $5.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $47.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.62 billion to $53.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $62.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.46 billion to $86.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla stock traded up $110.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $673.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,231,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,186,063. Tesla has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $646.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,349.40, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $784.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.58.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,713 shares of company stock worth $61,006,819. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

