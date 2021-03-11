$765.30 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post $765.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.00 million and the lowest is $741.20 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $824.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.14. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,723. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $135.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average is $111.93.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.