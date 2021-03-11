$652.24 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $652.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.81 million to $676.00 million. Incyte reported sales of $568.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Incyte stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Incyte by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Incyte by 9.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte by 12.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

