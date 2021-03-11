$6.70 Million in Sales Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report $6.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.71 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $8.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $23.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.09 million to $23.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.75 million, with estimates ranging from $27.90 million to $33.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSKN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 142,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.45.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.