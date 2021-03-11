$58.24 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report sales of $58.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.47 million to $74.00 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $235.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.19 million to $253.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $253.92 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $276.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of PBYI traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $11.07. 15,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $514,517.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $279,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $111,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

