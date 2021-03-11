$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to post $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. Neovasc reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year sales of $1.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.93 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $5.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neovasc by 229.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Neovasc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,187. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $37.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.58. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

