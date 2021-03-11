$537.27 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $537.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.66 million to $547.10 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $517.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $242.82 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,618.69 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

