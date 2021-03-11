500 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $53.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,141.08. 49,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,074. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,270.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,101.23. The company has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 713.25, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

