$50.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report sales of $50.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.80 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $44.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $220.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $242.65 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYBT. Stephens lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $655,924. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 108,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $55.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

