$50.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report sales of $50.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.80 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $44.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $220.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $242.65 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.
In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $655,924. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 108,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $55.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
See Also: Trade Deficit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.